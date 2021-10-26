 Skip to main content
Letter: Colin Powell cartoon insulted him and all Republicans
Letter: Colin Powell cartoon insulted him and all Republicans

Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon

Jack Ohman, Sacramento Bee

 Jack Ohman

Regarding Jack Ohman's syndicated editorial cartoon that ran Oct. 21 about Gen. Colin Powell's death: During a week of tributes to our late, great public servant, statesman and four-star general, Colin Powell, the newspaper chose to print a cartoon that not only used him to set up a blanket insult, but also managed to take a petty and degrading swipe at a large percentage of the very Americans he identified with.

While showing two panels of Powell, first as a general then as a statesman, it followed them with a third panel of an open exit and the statement “Last Sensible Republican.” How small-minded this cartoon is. The statement not only disparaged the man’s legacy but pre-judged every Republican as somehow unworthy and unthinking. 

I don't believe this cartoon should have published on the week of Powell’s death, while our flags were still at half-mast. I think this is the type of journalism that St. Louis has grown to expect from the Post-Dispatch and the national media as a whole. It further diminishes the newspaper’s claim of looking at all issues fairly.

Brian L'Hommedieu • Des Peres 

