Letter: Colin Powell cartoon insulted him and all Republicans

Regarding Jack Ohman's syndicated editorial cartoon that ran Oct. 21 about Gen. Colin Powell's death: During a week of tributes to our late, great public servant, statesman and four-star general, Colin Powell, the newspaper chose to print a cartoon that not only used him to set up a blanket insult, but also managed to take a petty and degrading swipe at a large percentage of the very Americans he identified with.

While showing two panels of Powell, first as a general then as a statesman, it followed them with a third panel of an open exit and the statement “Last Sensible Republican.” How small-minded this cartoon is. The statement not only disparaged the man’s legacy but pre-judged every Republican as somehow unworthy and unthinking.

I don't believe this cartoon should have published on the week of Powell’s death, while our flags were still at half-mast. I think this is the type of journalism that St. Louis has grown to expect from the Post-Dispatch and the national media as a whole. It further diminishes the newspaper’s claim of looking at all issues fairly.

Brian L'Hommedieu • Des Peres