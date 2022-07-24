Letter: Collective pressure is what ultimately forces change

Regarding the editorial “Massacres, abortion, climate change: What will it take to make voters wake up?” (July 19): I believe simply calling for voters to elect better representatives is insufficient. I vote and support candidates who share my views. But, voting is not, and has never been, enough.

Right now, GOP politicians are limiting voter registration activities, removing disabled Missourians from voter rolls, implementing baseless voter ID requirements and gerrymandering districts. These measures insulate politicians from citizen accountability and dilute the potency of voting as an expression of the popular will.

This is nothing new. Suffragettes were not enfranchised by electing vote-for-women sympathizers to office. Nor did civil rights organizers in the Jim Crow South prioritize the election of anti-segregation politicians. Rather, both movements worked around contemporary electoral systems that excluded many of their supporters.

Social change does not move according to election cycles. Change occurs because of large-scale, collective action that makes the status quo untenable for those in power. Frederick Douglass observed 165 years ago that “power concedes nothing without a demand.” He was right then, and his principles hold today. Yes, vote for better politicians, but demand those with leadership positions act in the meantime.

Katy Nimmons • St. Louis