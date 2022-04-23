Letter: College was a choice, as was the debt students took on

Regarding "White House officials say Biden will decide on student loan cancellation before August" (April 20): When my husband and I married in the early 1990s, we had a combined student debt that equaled a nice sized mortgage. As a result, we pooled our entry-level resources and bought a teeny, tiny 812-square foot house. I drove two cars. One was a monster 1978 Impala with holes in the roof. The other was a pondwater green 1977 Dodge Aspen that had the hottest vinyl seats known to man. When they broke, we fixed the cheapest.

We also consumed a lot of ramen and orange juice dinners. Vacations were local and rare. We couldn’t afford them. We had no children — we couldn’t afford them. We paid the whole student debt off in under 10 years. No one forced us to go to university. No one made us go into debt. We chose to do both. And, as such, we made the necessary life adjustments to accommodate those choices.

Now should I support lowering the cost of college for those in need? Absolutely. Support increased funding for public education? Absolutely. And after having scrimped and sacrificed to pay off my own student debt, should I turn around and pay off some stranger’s debt out of my taxes? Absolutely not.

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood