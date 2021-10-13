Letter: Columbia Bottoms needs more attention, upkeep

Regarding “Petition aims to jump-start work on nature area north of St. Louis” (Oct. 8): Recently, a friend who was interested in the Lewis and Clark expedition wanted to see some local sites pertaining to it. I immediately suggested we drive to the Columbia Bottoms Confluence Park, where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers meet.

We drove up Riverview Drive to the park, and we followed the signs to the “Confluence.” But the road was closed with a gate, and the area was very overgrown. We then decided to walk to the observation area, but there was no path. Also, the beautiful markers, which are usually visible from the main road describing the area, were gone.

At the time when I researched this on their website before leaving, none of this was listed. Why is the Missouri Department of Conservation even discussing new venues when this beautiful, educational park has not been maintained?

Dorothy Seiter • Ferguson