Letter: Columbia Bottoms needs more attention, upkeep
Sunflowers blooming at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in North St. Louis County.

Ribbons of bright yellow sunflowers grace the green fields of plants at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in North St. Louis County on Friday, July 9, 2021. The Missouri Department of Conservation plants the large rows of flowers that create seeds to attract mourning doves for September's dove hunting season. But the large fields of flowers have also proved irresistible to photographers and social media users, so the MDC has also planted additional fields of flowers this year. The flowers bloom for 10 days, but this year's seed planting was staggered to create fields of blooming sunflowers from now until about mid-August. Sunflower fields were also planted at the Weldon Spring Conservation area in St. Charles this year. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Petition aims to jump-start work on nature area north of St. Louis” (Oct. 8): Recently, a friend who was interested in the Lewis and Clark expedition wanted to see some local sites pertaining to it. I immediately suggested we drive to the Columbia Bottoms Confluence Park, where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers meet.

We drove up Riverview Drive to the park, and we followed the signs to the “Confluence.” But the road was closed with a gate, and the area was very overgrown. We then decided to walk to the observation area, but there was no path. Also, the beautiful markers, which are usually visible from the main road describing the area, were gone.

At the time when I researched this on their website before leaving, none of this was listed. Why is the Missouri Department of Conservation even discussing new venues when this beautiful, educational park has not been maintained?

Dorothy Seiter • Ferguson

