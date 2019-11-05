Regarding the guest column, “Full-tuition scholarship can still leave low-income students behind” (Oct. 22): Alona Jenkins earned a full academic scholarship to Washington University, but not money for room and board.
Her father said he would pay these expenses, but her mother felt that it was too costly. Jenkins was concerned about her borrowing and the associated debt.
This is not a unique story. Post-Dispatch editors should not have given author Benjamin Simon free rein to write this wild-eyed diatribe.
What Simon failed to consider is how financial aid awards are calculated. Washington University’s website states its policy in two sentences, “We meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for admitted students. Once your eligibility for aid is determined, we’ll offer you a financial aid award. Awards range up to the full cost of attendance, including no-loan packages for families earning $75,000 or less.”
Applying the university’s aid formula, one must conclude the student’s need was $54,250, which she received by scholarship, covering over 76% of the cost of education. This student wasn’t “falling through the cracks" and having her dreams crushed as Simon states. And he ignored the financial ability of her parents to help pay with what he wrote was their annual income of $78,000.
The Post-Dispatch put Mr. Simon up for criticism. Yet, isn’t Simon’s story like so much of what we read in the print media where opinions override facts? And, while fully aware of this issue, the print media continue to gallop down the road to extinction.
John Walters • Chesterfield