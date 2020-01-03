Letter: Columnist makes illogical leap from dictators to Democrats

Regarding the guest column “The end of history as we (no longer) know it” (Dec. 29): Author Andrew B. Wilson, a resident fellow at Rex Sinquefield’s Show-Me Institute, brought to mind Upton Sinclair’s observation: It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.
Before engaging in a series of fantastical bank-shots of association, Mr. Wilson says young people today are woefully unschooled in history. He eventually focuses on the single aspect of this presumed general ignorance that is to him the most shockingly significant: Kids are not taught about “the millions upon millions of people murdered or starved to death by communist regimes around the world …”
Wilson then assigns blame for the ignorant and poorly educated “young people who are happily embracing socialist solutions today.” Oblivious to the enormous gaps in logical progression, Wilson leaps from “Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot” communism to socialism to “collectivist thinking” to … Horace Mann? Franklin D. Roosevelt? Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren?
Finally, his wanderings devolve to: “collectivist thinking is the deadly enemy of individual liberty.” It is in the service of reducing political thought to this childishly over-simplified equation that Mr. Sinquefield pays a salary to Mr. Wilson. Wasn’t it collectivist thinking that led to the formation of community police and fire protection? Public schools? Social Security and Medicare?
Fact is, the complex issues we face today cannot be successfully addressed without considerably more nuance than is offered in the puerile and reductionist ramblings of libertarians.
Andy Ayers • St. Louis