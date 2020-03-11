Letter: Columns misinterpret Sanders' programs and appeal

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column, “‘Let the hate feed you.’ Sanders’ movement is Trumpian in its toxicity.” (March 8) and Joe Klein’s column “I was the 1968 version of a Bernie Bro. I still regret it.” (March 8): I was a little sad after reading both of these opinion pieces.
McDermott started his column by saying that it is a false equivalent to compare President Donald Trump voters to Sen. Bernie Sanders voters. Then he went on to tell us that Sanders promises lots of free stuff and has no way to pay for it. Wrong. Even a Koch brothers-backed study said that one scenario of Medicare for All could save us $2 trillion over a 10-year period with everyone having health care.
Klein ends his column with the false assumption that only former Vice President Joe Biden can beat President Donald Trump, yet polls have shown both Sanders and Biden would be able to beat Trump.
So the real question is: Are we going to vote for the status-quo? That is voting for corporate Democrats who would continue to sell out the middle class incrementally, or are we going to vote for real change that would improve the quality of life for 90% of us?
Don R. Webb • St Peters