Letter: Combine all area police forces and reform their unions
0 comments

Letter: Combine all area police forces and reform their unions

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Loved ones remember David Dorn outside Lee's Pawn

About 35 St. Louis police officers line up outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry before a march on Thursday, June 4, 2020, down Martin Luther King Drive in The Ville in remembrance David Dorn. Dorn a retired St. Louis police captain, was killed helping a friend defend Lee's Pawn and Jewelry early Tuesday as looters targeted it following large protests for police reform. About 100 friends, family police officers and former co-workers listened to brief eulogies and marched in song from Sarah Street to Vandeventer Avenue and back. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “St. Louis police union says it’s lost faith in chief, asks governor to intervene” (June 3): Now would be a good time to start reforming our community by unifying the St. Louis Police Department with all of St. Louis County’s police forces. This would be better than the 55 we have now, each with a different set of rules, training procedures and salary.

And why do we have two police unions representing the St. Louis Police Department — one white and one black? That speaks volumes. The St. Louis Police Officers Association says it has lost faith in Chief John Hayden. The union’s old guard leadership needs to go. No more sweeping bad cops under the rug and trying to cover up for them. The vast majority of police are good people, but I believe there are about 5% who need to be removed. The good officers need to stop covering up for bad cops.

Too many of us have neglected our social responsibilities by abandoning the city of St. Louis. This is our problem, and we need to do something about it. Time and again we have seen this fragmented system of government we have does not work.

Richard Ontiveros • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports