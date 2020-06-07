Letter: Combine all area police forces and reform their unions

Regarding “St. Louis police union says it’s lost faith in chief, asks governor to intervene” (June 3): Now would be a good time to start reforming our community by unifying the St. Louis Police Department with all of St. Louis County’s police forces. This would be better than the 55 we have now, each with a different set of rules, training procedures and salary.
And why do we have two police unions representing the St. Louis Police Department — one white and one black? That speaks volumes. The St. Louis Police Officers Association says it has lost faith in Chief John Hayden. The union’s old guard leadership needs to go. No more sweeping bad cops under the rug and trying to cover up for them. The vast majority of police are good people, but I believe there are about 5% who need to be removed. The good officers need to stop covering up for bad cops.
Too many of us have neglected our social responsibilities by abandoning the city of St. Louis. This is our problem, and we need to do something about it. Time and again we have seen this fragmented system of government we have does not work.
Richard Ontiveros • Chesterfield
