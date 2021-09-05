Letter: Comic strip sums up the sadness of the Afghan war

On Aug. 31, as I usually do, I opened the newspaper, paged through the news section, read the editorials, the op-ed columns and the letters to the editor. Then I turned to the comics.

In the comic strip “Prickly City” by Scott Stantis, the character Carmen was holding an American flag and asking the question: “What did we gain?” This strip said more, and more effectively, than all the rest of the newspaper that day. It brought me to tears.

I hope this comic strip is reproduced and a copy of it is on the desk or office wall of everyone in Washington who ever thinks about starting a war.

Bill McMullan • Shrewsbury