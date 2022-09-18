 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comics page is often a child's first introduction to newspaper

COMICS ON A TILT

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "The line that connects Missouri to America’s loss of judicial independence" (Sept. 12): It was sad to read this, which was accompanied with the now famous "secret documents" photo from the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search warrant. In my opinion, readers are being continually fed the left-wing agenda about anything to do with anyone who disagrees with the woke policies of the present administration.

But now the paper has all but eliminated the comics, which are in many cases a child's first introduction to a newspaper. A suggestion: put what's left of the comics on the editorial page to keep the jokes together.

Don Podrasky • Manchester 

