Letter: Comics pages need to better reflect diverse society
Mark Trail

Mark Trail comic strip from thecomicssection.blogspot.com

There is no denying it: Ours is a racist society. One of my plans is to advocate for change related to the Post-Dispatch comic pages. They are mighty white. There is not a single cartoon strip dedicated to African American subjects. There is the occasional side character in a white story line, but no major character. I would happily sacrifice other strips in return for a black cartoon strip.

The funny papers are a regular part of our daily lives but probably not of black St. Louisans. Why would they be interested in yet another display of our all-white institutions? Shouldn’t the Everyday section represent everybody?

Marcelle Soda • St. Louis

