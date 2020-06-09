Letter: Comics pages need to better reflect diverse society

There is no denying it: Ours is a racist society. One of my plans is to advocate for change related to the Post-Dispatch comic pages. They are mighty white. There is not a single cartoon strip dedicated to African American subjects. There is the occasional side character in a white story line, but no major character. I would happily sacrifice other strips in return for a black cartoon strip.
The funny papers are a regular part of our daily lives but probably not of black St. Louisans. Why would they be interested in yet another display of our all-white institutions? Shouldn’t the Everyday section represent everybody?
Marcelle Soda • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.