Letter: Common sense absent from Spire pipeline judicial ruling

Regarding “U.S. Supreme Court rejects Spire’s request to stay a lower court ruling on pipeline” (Oct. 15): In my opinion, a federal court’s decision to shut down the Spire STL Pipeline is another pyrrhic victory of extremist activism over common sense, and a blow to America’s reputation as a nation where the rule of law and predictable regulations reign supreme.

Lately, it’s become fashionable for activist judges to overrule clear regulatory authority to shut down critical infrastructure after it has been put in operation — an affront to the very purpose of regulations designed to ensure projects are built safely and in the public interest. At issue is whether there is a public need for Spire STL, a question the court asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to settle — even though it determined that years ago.