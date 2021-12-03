 Skip to main content
Letter: Common sense absent from Spire pipeline judicial ruling
Federal appeals court strikes down approval of Spire gas pipeline

Natural gas arrives via the Spire STL Pipeline to Spire's Laclede/Lange Delivery Station in north St. Louis County on July 8. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled June 22 that the St. Louis-based gas utility Spire didn’t prove that the region needed the 65-mile pipeline.

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “U.S. Supreme Court rejects Spire’s request to stay a lower court ruling on pipeline” (Oct. 15): In my opinion, a federal court’s decision to shut down the Spire STL Pipeline is another pyrrhic victory of extremist activism over common sense, and a blow to America’s reputation as a nation where the rule of law and predictable regulations reign supreme.

Lately, it’s become fashionable for activist judges to overrule clear regulatory authority to shut down critical infrastructure after it has been put in operation — an affront to the very purpose of regulations designed to ensure projects are built safely and in the public interest. At issue is whether there is a public need for Spire STL, a question the court asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to settle — even though it determined that years ago.

Recently, the commission indicated it may provide a temporary extension for the pipeline to operate through the winter before the 90-day emergency permit expires on Dec. 12. But temporary permits don’t give families certainty that they can afford to heat their homes (“Spire rate increases to raise gas bills by nearly 25% for regional customers” Nov. 30). Temporary permits don’t provide the long-term assurances businesses need nor do they address future supply needs.

St. Louis households need concrete answers. Tough choices will have to be made because the easy choice of rejecting extremist views and their consequences were not made.

Chris Ventura • Columbus, Ohio Consumer Energy Alliance

