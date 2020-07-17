Letter: Common sense says Missourians should vote by mail

Regarding “Hospitalizations and new cases of coronavirus continue worrisome trend in Missouri” (July 12): The absentee ballot motion that would have made it easier for Missourians to vote by mail during the pandemic was rejected. This makes me furious. Missouri has more than 30,000 coronavirus infections, more than 1,000 dead and no end in sight.
But common sense seems to be in short supply. Many older Black voters already have preexisting health issues, lack transportation, and are financially insecure, and yet a rural circuit court and the Missouri Supreme Court and Legislature say they cannot vote by mail unless their requests for absentee ballots are notarized. The notarization requirement is just another version of a poll tax in this situation. It is more voter suppression in disguise.
Jesse Aguirre • St. Louis
