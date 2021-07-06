 Skip to main content
Letter: Common struggle against virus should unite everyone
Letter: Common struggle against virus should unite everyone

A sign advertising the Covid-19 vaccine station at the Farmers Market in Springfield, Missouri on June 26, 2021. Photo by Bruce E. Stidham

 Bruce E. Stidham

Regarding "St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold" (July 2): Last year at this time public gatherings had been canceled. Our lives had been drastically changed. Weddings, visitations and funerals were limited to immediate family only. We were learning to use Zoom and adjusting to wearing masks anytime we went out in public. We watched as coronavirus cases continued to rise, hospitals were being overwhelmed and the number of deaths was exceeding all earlier forecasts. Little did we realize that the number of fatalities would top 600,000 and continue to climb.

Now in the summer of 2021, as we are emerging from the pandemic, St. Louisans are once again allowed to gather in groups, albeit with masks as a precaution. Restaurants, schools and churches are reopening.

In the last 15 months, the pandemic put our nation under pressure, and it brought out the good, the bad and the ugly in people. At times, the good was absolutely heroic, but the bad and the ugly were also revealed. 

As we have just celebrated Independence Day, I hope and pray that we can come together as Americans. We share the heritage that the majority of us are descendants of immigrants. I checked our coins and yes, the Latin phrase E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one) is still being struck on every penny, nickel, dime and quarter.

Alec Hill • Webster Groves  

