Letter: Commonsense gun laws could help reduce the carnage

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Missouri sees a Texas level of carnage every week. It's a choice we've made." (May 28): Let’s at least pass some commonsense laws that regulate how guns are purchased and who can buy them. Plus, let’s ban assault weapons that make it so much easier to kill many in a few seconds. Of course, Republicans will not vote for any gun control policies that a large majority of Americans support.
On issues like the death penalty, immigration policy and treatment of the poor in our country, Republicans generally oppose recognizing the dignity of the human person. Perhaps the most important “life” issue of our time is acknowledging the risks of climate change. And we all know where most Republicans stand on this.
Tom Huck • Florissant