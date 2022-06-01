 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Commonsense gun laws could help reduce the carnage

  • 0
Texas Shooting Empty Spaces

Empty swings hang still at Uvalde Memorial Park on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The places where kids would have played are closed or quiet after after a deadly school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

 Wong Maye-E - staff, AP

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Missouri sees a Texas level of carnage every week. It's a choice we've made." (May 28): Let’s at least pass some commonsense laws that regulate how guns are purchased and who can buy them. Plus, let’s ban assault weapons that make it so much easier to kill many in a few seconds. Of course, Republicans will not vote for any gun control policies that a large majority of Americans support.

On issues like the death penalty, immigration policy and treatment of the poor in our country, Republicans generally oppose recognizing the dignity of the human person. Perhaps the most important “life” issue of our time is acknowledging the risks of climate change. And we all know where most Republicans stand on this.

Tom Huck • Florissant 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News