Letter: Community college virus plan doesn’t go far enough
Letter: Community college virus plan doesn't go far enough

Regarding “Missouri universities plan for students to return amid virus” (Aug. 12): I am an adjunct professor of psychology at St. Louis Community College. My students are not in their late teens. My students are primarily older African Americans, many of whom come to class dressed in scrubs after working all day in nursing homes or as nursing aides in hospitals.

Full-time professors were given the option to teach online courses, but some adjuncts (who have virtually no job security) are expected to teach face-to-face. I have a class capped at 20 people for face-to-face instruction, despite the college’s own recommendation that face-to-face meetings should be avoided, and should be 10 or fewer people if an in-person meeting is vital.

I am scared. I am overweight and have chronic fatigue syndrome, both of which put me at higher risk of infection. My family members are also high risk.

There have been multiple coronavirus cases across our campuses this summer, and those occurred when the campuses were almost deserted. How much greater is that risk now? We are literally being given a bag of cleaning supplies and expected to go forward. This is dangerous for both students and professors.

The St. Louis County Health Department and County Executive Sam Page need to issue explicit guidance for colleges and universities, and St. Louis Community College needs to do more to protect its most vulnerable instructors and students.

Janessa Hall • Woodson Terrace

