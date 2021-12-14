 Skip to main content
Letter: Community colleges could be key to needed job training
St. Louis Community College Forest Park

Adjunct professor, Amy Gangloff, left, teaches a history 101 class, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Louis Community College Forest Park. There is a proposed measure (Proposition R) on the Tuesday, Aug. 3 ballot to fund necessary updates to facilities and programs for the college and its students. The proposed rate increase would be the first in nearly 40 years. Seated in the class is Shon Nelson, center, and Aaron Smith, right. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Now more than ever, the St. Louis region needs the fruits of our community colleges. The recently passed Prop R offers an opportunity to properly educate and train tomorrow’s workforce.

The decision by millions of workers to quit their jobs reflects a growing intolerance of long-term work in static, low-paying service sector jobs. Factor in the reshoring efforts of domestic manufacturing, and we have an opportunity to help people desiring affordable training that can be leveraged into sustainable, good-paying career positions. 

Our private trade schools do well. But Prop R funding presents our region with a unique opportunity to provide the affordable training that workers desire. We need the community colleges to produce a trained workforce for our region’s non-service industries, rather than using our tax dollars just to construct more buildings.

Scott Dieckgraefe • St. Louis County

