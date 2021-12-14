Letter: Community colleges could be key to needed job training

Now more than ever, the St. Louis region needs the fruits of our community colleges. The recently passed Prop R offers an opportunity to properly educate and train tomorrow’s workforce.

The decision by millions of workers to quit their jobs reflects a growing intolerance of long-term work in static, low-paying service sector jobs. Factor in the reshoring efforts of domestic manufacturing, and we have an opportunity to help people desiring affordable training that can be leveraged into sustainable, good-paying career positions.

Our private trade schools do well. But Prop R funding presents our region with a unique opportunity to provide the affordable training that workers desire. We need the community colleges to produce a trained workforce for our region’s non-service industries, rather than using our tax dollars just to construct more buildings.

Scott Dieckgraefe • St. Louis County