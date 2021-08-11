Letter: Community colleges key to sparking local manufacturing

While several sectors listed in the proposition are worth targeting, the manufacturing industry sits at the intersection of key local needs and St. Louis Community College’s ability to deliver. A manufacturing career can be personally and financially fulfilling for many without the time or financial commitment of a four-year degree. Studies from the Century Foundation show that among workers without a four-year degree, those in manufacturing earn $150 more per week than in other industries. Plus, manufacturing is known to drive research and development. Finally, proactive manufacturers provide their staff with additional training and educational reimbursements to advance their skills.