Letter: Community is in debt to those who serve and protect

Regarding “Officer struck by car before shooting and killing driver at Chesterfield outlet mall” (Jan. 1): God bless our police officers who are sworn to serve and protect our community. Recently, our Chesterfield Police Department, acting in self defense when confronted with lethal force against them, had to use lethal force. Had this situation not been stopped, the harm to innocent bystanders could have been disastrous. Our community should stand with them.
I grieve and pray for grace, peace and healing for all families affected. I pray for our community that the law-abiding will be safe and that the lawless will turn and seek spiritual counseling.
To officers sworn to serve and protect, stand strong, and hold the “Thin Blue Line” at all cost. The community, state and country are depending on you.
David Levin • Chesterfield