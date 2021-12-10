 Skip to main content
Letter: Community organizations key to battling opioid crisis

ARCA at Jubilee Community Church

Kelli Adams waits to start a blood test in the ARCA office at the Jubilee Community Church in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Adams is starting in recovery after being brought to ARCA by Amy Ford, the peer outreach coordinator of the Child And Family Empowerment Center, an organization that works with over 30 agencies to place people into housing. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “State supports small groups to address major disparity in overdose deaths in St. Louis” (Oct. 16): Having finally established a statewide prescription drug monitoring program and mental health parity legislation that limits insurance-related barriers to access addiction treatment, Missouri is showing movement in addressing this addiction problem. But traffickers have taken a deadly turn with the introduction of fentanyl, which is the leading cause of opioid-related deaths. Treating this crisis requires a different and urgent approach.

Equipping community organizations to directly serve the needs of their community is a well-directed initiative. Predominantly Black neighborhoods in north St. Louis experiencing the opioid crisis at disproportionate rates require more than legislation. Empowering local non-profits to meet this challenge is necessary, as treating historically marginalized communities requires a unique approach.

Destigmatizing addiction and treatment, providing trauma-informed and substance-appropriate care, as well as ensuring treatment access for all, regardless of insurance status, are long established, evidence-based strategies to solve this problem.

The Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services should continue to partner with communities, as they are the experts in recognizing their specific barriers and needs in addressing this crisis.

Brittany Kiefer • St. Louis

