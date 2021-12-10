Letter: Community organizations key to battling opioid crisis

Regarding “State supports small groups to address major disparity in overdose deaths in St. Louis” (Oct. 16): Having finally established a statewide prescription drug monitoring program and mental health parity legislation that limits insurance-related barriers to access addiction treatment, Missouri is showing movement in addressing this addiction problem. But traffickers have taken a deadly turn with the introduction of fentanyl, which is the leading cause of opioid-related deaths. Treating this crisis requires a different and urgent approach.

Equipping community organizations to directly serve the needs of their community is a well-directed initiative. Predominantly Black neighborhoods in north St. Louis experiencing the opioid crisis at disproportionate rates require more than legislation. Empowering local non-profits to meet this challenge is necessary, as treating historically marginalized communities requires a unique approach.