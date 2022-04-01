Letter: Community’s future is related to school board candidates

Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities across St. Louis city and county, including school boards. I recently canvassed for two Mehlville School Board candidates. More than once, voters said they weren’t interested in this election because they no longer had children in the local school district. I believe this is an unfortunate form of voter apathy. We don’t simply vote for school board candidates because we have school-age children. A vote for these candidates is a vote for those who put the students, teachers and the district in their best interest.
Strong schools mean strong communities. Strong communities mean jobs in the area, strong small businesses, strong public and parochial schools and families that support each other.
I believe people should learn as much as they can about the issues and candidates and use the ballot to let their voice be heard.
Ann Zimpfer • Oakville