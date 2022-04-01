Letter: Community’s future is related to school board candidates

Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities across St. Louis city and county, including school boards. I recently canvassed for two Mehlville School Board candidates. More than once, voters said they weren’t interested in this election because they no longer had children in the local school district. I believe this is an unfortunate form of voter apathy. We don’t simply vote for school board candidates because we have school-age children. A vote for these candidates is a vote for those who put the students, teachers and the district in their best interest.