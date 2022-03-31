 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Companies must reveal their climate change information

Regarding "SEC proposes far-reaching climate disclosure rules for companies" (March 22): Our federal government should go down every available avenue to prevent climate change from worsening. One such way would be the proposed Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would require certain companies to produce climate change information in their commission-mandated investor reports.

This rule, if implemented, would substantially increase investor awareness of companies' actions and risks involving the climate. The commission announced this proposed rule change concurrently with a monumental rise in investor activism. According to a study conducted by Morgan Stanley, 85% of all investors express interest in investing sustainably. Increased awareness of corporations' activities that could impact the climate would substantially bolster pressure among investors for corporations to become more sustainable, hopefully making the needed steps to reduce the effects of climate change.

Ultimately, the choice is simple in my opinion: The Securities and Exchange Commission must require companies to produce climate change information to investors.

Alex Slen • Clayton 

