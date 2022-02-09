 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Compare 2017 peaceful anti-Trump protests to Jan. 6 riot

After mass turnout, can protests turn into political impact?

Protesters move along Constitution Avenue at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.

 The Associated Press

On Jan. 21, 2017, an estimated 470,000 people showed up in Washington for the Women’s Day March to peacefully protest the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Nationwide, an additional 3.2 million to 5.2 million people gathered in support of the Women’s Day March in Washington. Millions more showed up in 84 countries globally. None of those protests anywhere resulted in violence, no police officers were injured or traumatized, and no property was damaged or destroyed.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of approximately 2,500 showed up at the Capitol. The mob was directed by Trump to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to overturn the U.S. presidential election. Many did just that. They fought with, and injured, scores of police officers, even beating some with poles carrying the American flag.

They caused millions of dollars in property damage to the Capitol. They threatened the lives of lawmakers and threatened to hang former Vice President Mike Pence. To date, 768 of those rioters, summoned and directed by Trump and others, have been arrested and charged with crimes including seditious conspiracy.

Which of these movements is the larger, better-organized movement? Which of these movements better expresses and demonstrates patriotism and respect for the rule of law? Think about it.

Dave Conant • Affton 

