Letter: Compare death rates between coronavirus and seasonal flu

It is both disingenuous and a fallacy to compare the 9/11 death count with the coronavirus death count. It’s a false comparison, like comparing apples to oranges.
A much more relevant, apples-to-apples comparison would be to compare the coronavirus death rate with the annual seasonal flu death rate. Especially if you compare current statistics.
I am a scientist who has worked in the pharmaceutical/medical device field for three decades. The science is beyond question.
Margaret Hoffman • Ballwin
