Letter: Comparing St. Louis and Kansas City is apples vs. oranges

Regarding Greg Michaud’s guest column “Population loss and the future of St. Louis neighborhoods” (April 9): As an architect, I believe comparing St. Louis and Kansas City on the issue of population gain and loss is invalid because of the dramatically different land areas of the cities. The area of Kansas City is 300 square miles, including unurbanized areas where development is uncomplicated. The housing market is strong, contributing to the city’s population growth.

The St. Louis land area is 70 square miles and is urbanized. Redevelopment is far more difficult in St. Louis City than the urbanization contributing to Kansas City’s growth.

Although important, neighborhood engagement is not a panacea for population loss in St. Louis. Market factors, existing land ownership, older building stock, needs of current residents of redevelopment areas, financial, political and environmental conditions make redevelopment challenging. Few of these challenges will be affected by better neighborhood engagement.

Ironically, the Fanning School development example in the article supports this argument. It does not illustrate neighborhood engagement’s potential to increase population. The larger neighborhood association, the alderman and the developer want to repurpose the building for residential units, increasing the population. But the adjacent neighbors don’t want that. I guess it depends on the definition of “neighborhood” in neighborhood engagement. It’s complicated, just like all redevelopment projects.

William Albinson • University City