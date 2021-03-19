Letter: Compassion in short supply by candidates in posts and tweets

This is already a violent year for St. Louis, with at least 32 lives lost to murders as of early March. Violent crime was an issue that came up in every debate leading up to the primary election on March 2. However, the words of our leaders and candidates ring hollow when their actions, tweets and rhetoric are filled with hate, spite and personal attacks on their opponents and opponents’ family members.

The elected officials, and those running for office, have an increasingly strong influence on residents through the growth of social media platforms. When they use those platforms to attack each other, curse at each other and spread animosity, that has a strong negative impact on people they represent.

Even worse, we allow it, encourage it and sometimes participate in it. This needs to stop before someone gets seriously hurt, though I believe that the growth of this negative behavior over the past decade has already done a lot of damage. If the same energy was channeled toward listening to each other and working with each other to find solutions, St. Louis would be in a better state of affairs.