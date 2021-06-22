Letter: Compassionate services will keep kids out of state care

Regarding Jesse Bogan's excellent article "Missouri foster parents get help from Legislature, but why are more children coming into state care?" (June 6): I hope that further analysis will be offered to three public policy failures that have helped to fuel the increase:
First, the 1996 federal welfare reform law ended the guarantee of cash aid to families that met the very frugal income guidelines for the Aid to Families with Dependent Children program. This program was replaced by Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, allowing states to implement many punitive rules. When the cash value of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, refundable tax credit programs and housing assistance are accounted for, there was a 45.5% increase in the number of children living in extreme poverty.
Second, Missouri imposed new punitive rules to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in 2015. Nearly 29,000 Missourians (about two-thirds of whom were children) lost cash assistance.
Third, the Adoption and Safe Families Act was passed in federal government in 1997. Black families were 6.3 times more likely than white families to be investigated by child welfare authorities and, nationally, Black children are 2.4 times more likely to experience termination of parental rights than white children.
Deep poverty often creates conditions that are investigated as abuse and neglect (evictions, utility disconnections, sheltering in unsanitary conditions, etc.). Compassionate wraparound services do far more to help such families than punishment-based rules. Prevention of all these conditions through compassionate and just social policy would do even more.
Jeanette Mott Oxford • St. Louis
Former member of the Missouri House of Representatives