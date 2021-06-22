Letter: Compassionate services will keep kids out of state care

Regarding Jesse Bogan's excellent article "Missouri foster parents get help from Legislature, but why are more children coming into state care?" (June 6): I hope that further analysis will be offered to three public policy failures that have helped to fuel the increase:

First, the 1996 federal welfare reform law ended the guarantee of cash aid to families that met the very frugal income guidelines for the Aid to Families with Dependent Children program. This program was replaced by Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, allowing states to implement many punitive rules. When the cash value of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, refundable tax credit programs and housing assistance are accounted for, there was a 45.5% increase in the number of children living in extreme poverty.

Second, Missouri imposed new punitive rules to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in 2015. Nearly 29,000 Missourians (about two-thirds of whom were children) lost cash assistance.