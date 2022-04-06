Letter: Compensate Union soldiers who fought against slavery

Regarding "St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations donations as ‘first step’" (April 2): I wonder how much Mayor Tishaura Jones is planning on paying me for my great grandfather's Civil War service. While a member of Company G, 53rd regiment of the Indiana Infantry, he was severely injured and permanently disabled fighting against slavery. Finally, the idea behind reparations does not make sense to me. I, who never owned a slave, am expected to give money to someone who never was a slave.