Letter: Compensate Union soldiers who fought against slavery

Second Presbyterian Church

A pro-Southern mob attacks new Union army recruits, most of them German immigrants, at the steps of Second Presbyterian Church, at Fifth (now Broadway) and Walnut streets on May 11, 1861, one day after the violence at Camp Jackson. Four soldiers and five civilians were killed. Image courtesy Missouri History Museum

Regarding "St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations donations as ‘first step’" (April 2): I wonder how much Mayor Tishaura Jones is planning on paying me for my great grandfather's Civil War service. While a member of Company G, 53rd regiment of the Indiana Infantry, he was severely injured and permanently disabled fighting against slavery. Finally, the idea behind reparations does not make sense to me. I, who never owned a slave, am expected to give money to someone who never was a slave.

I am not making light of slavery. It was an abomination. It was fortunately done away with a long time ago.

Clair K. Bellows • St. Louis 

