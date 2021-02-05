Letter: Competition will pressure schools to perform better

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “Education envy hits close to home” (Jan. 31): The unfairness of inequality district by district, and sometimes school by school, has been laid bare by the pandemic. We now see what families trapped in low-performing and unresponsive systems have known for decades — our traditional public schools do not always meet the needs of every child or family.

Options for public school education should go far beyond simply in-person or virtual instruction. Parents must have the ability to choose learning environments proven to deliver high-quality opportunities most suited to their children’s needs.

The irony is that those who benefit most from this system of choice — based on the neighborhood they can afford to live in, alternatives they can pay for, or time they can spend advocating — are often the ones fighting against expanded options and innovations that would better meet the needs of all children. As Sultan’s column states, “I wonder if we will remember that sting of unfairness, the desperation of wanting more for your kids, once this pandemic is over.”