Letter: Complaint about reckless police driving gets no attention

St. Louis City Police Headquarters

St. Louis police headquarters. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "Teen faces 5 murder charges in connection to quintuple fatal crash in St. Louis" (May 27): Regardless of one’s views on police chases, we can surely agree that police officers should model safe driving to the extent possible. So I was surprised and concerned when, driving west on Market Street recently after a Cardinals game, a police car came up beside me while I was stopped at 18th Street and proceeded through the red light without stopping, without flashing its lights and without sounding its siren. The police car picked up speed in the next block and went through that red light as well, again without flashing lights or sirens, before I lost track of its direction in the darkness.

When I tried to report this safety issue to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, I quickly realized that they don't welcome documented input from the public. The home page lists neither a physical nor e-mail address for correspondence, and I was unable to find an e-mail address for such communication anywhere on the website. There are telephone numbers available, but nothing that permits online submission of a complaint.

Patricia Redington • Clayton 

