Letter: Complaints about Teresa Parson really politically driven

Regarding “ Missouri’s first lady criticized over her involvement in governor’s mansion operation ” (Dec. 21): The explanation given by St. Louis architect Marion Smith for her resignation from the governing board of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion left me puzzled, to say the least. Her criticism of what she described as first lady Teresa Parson’s inappropriate interference in the board’s activities is almost laughable. Parson, far more than any other first lady in recent memory, has made the mansion truly the people’s house.

Some governors’ wives have refused to live in what they considered a dilapidated barn. By contrast, Parson has helped upgrade the residence to a welcoming, comfortable home to be enjoyed by future Missouri first families of all political persuasions. Not only that, she alone has welcomed visitors to the upper floor living quarters for a glimpse into first family’s daily lives. I have never met Smith, so I can’t assess her true motives, but I have to say that the tone of the public responses tweaks my suspicions of political animus and look-down-the-nose arrogance. If I know Parson, she will brush this off. For me, I find it insulting.