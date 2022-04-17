Letter: Comprehensive services needed to solve opioid epidemic

Regarding “Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds” (March 25): We need funding for all evidence-based treatment and recovery services in order to make an impact on the addiction epidemic.

I am personally in recovery and now, as a peer support specialist, use my lived experience to help others. Few are able to fully recover from substance use disorders through medication alone. That’s why we need to ensure access to all treatment options and wraparound services like counseling, peer support, job training/employment and housing.

Because everyone’s recovery journey is different, we must fund a wide variety of services to ensure every individual has the best chance at long-term recovery. And once a person leaves treatment, that person will need wraparound recovery services.

The National Peer Recovery Alliance, which represents peer support specialists from Missouri and across the country, recently published an article further explaining how opioid settlement funds should be allocated toward evidence-based services, including peer support.

With millions of dollars coming to Missouri to fight addiction, we cannot limit ourselves in only funding medication-assisted treatment and certain pathways to recovery. Instead, we need to take a comprehensive approach that meets the needs of all individuals.

Emily Jung • Lake Saint Louis