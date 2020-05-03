Letter: Compromise and allow visits to nursing facilities
Letter: Compromise and allow visits to nursing facilities

Nursing home with 7 virus deaths had health citations

A sign at the entrance to the Orinda Care Center stating the center is now closed to visitors is seen on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Orinda, Calif. This San Francisco Bay Area facility had nearly 50 COVID-19 cases with one fatality. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

Regarding “Amid rising coronavirus death toll, nursing homes told to improve reporting” (April 21): Due to a ruling from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, residents of nursing and assisted living facilities are being denied visitors, except in end-of-life situations. While this ban protects residents from the coronavirus, it doesn’t take into account the very real risks of social isolation. Most engaging activities at these facilities have been suspended, thus leaving residents confined to their rooms. They are deprived of the emotional support that they would normally get from visits of their loved ones.

At high risk of deterioration are dementia residents, who are particularly dependent on the attention and support from their relatives. Spouses are no longer able to see, hug, or hold their life-long partners. Adult children are cut off from their parents. Surely there is a compromise. Allow one relative, following the same safety protocols as staff regarding temperature-taking, masks, etc., to visit with their loved one in a chosen location of the facility. Let us not say, when this is all over, that we hastened the demise of our most vulnerable population. After all, retirement homes may well be one of the last places released from lockdown.

Martha Stegmaier • St. Louis

