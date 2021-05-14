Letter: Compromise is key to getting infrastructure bill passed

Regarding “Biden and McConnell may be friends, but can they cut a deal?” (May 11): Life is about compromise. People don’t get everything they want when negotiating with others. So it’s very important that our national leaders sit down and discuss what they would like to see in the proposed infrastructure bill. Be realistic. This requires give and take on both sides.

Such a bill should pass for several reasons. First, it would create good paying jobs. Second, the proposed improvements are needed primarily due to age, but we also need them to remain competitive with other countries.

It’s my understanding there are nontraditional infrastructure components in the bill. First, it is wrong to add such initiatives to it. Second, there is no way you can obtain Republican support by doing so. Third, eliminating these non-infrastructure components would make it more affordable. We cannot continue to add to the debt level in this country by borrowing more money.

I implore President Joe Biden and all our congressional leaders to put aside their egos and politics and work to pass a viable bill. This is how things get done.

Michael Heyer • Ellisville