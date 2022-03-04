Letter: Computer-savvy staff might help Parson save himself

Regarding “No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers” (Feb. 23): If you go to the website www.mo.gov, in a few simple clicks you can see a “view page source” option. You are now in the realm of HTML, the HyperText Markup Language that is the basis for all webpages. In Missouri, if you look at this HTML code and see something that shouldn’t be there, you may now be accused by Gov. Mike Parson of hacking.

An aging cattle farmer probably wouldn’t know all that much about the right-click “view page source” function. But should he become governor of the state, he definitely needs to surround himself with people who know this kind of thing to prevent him from making a dang fool of himself.

I understand he was upset with the story and still seems to think that a crime was committed. But we must have a state government with a firmer grasp on reality. Maybe Parson, who is a vocal advocate of Christian values, can’t bring himself to apologize to Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud, but he could also make this gesture: Hire Renaud to brief his staff on how the web works, and have him show the governor’s staff how to right and left click.

Roy Day • Webster Groves