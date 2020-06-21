Letter: Confederate Gen. Longstreet is worthy of a base name

Regarding “Forts Bragg, Benning, others are named after Confederate officers. The US military is rethinking that.” (June 10): In the controversy over renaming of military bases that honor Confederate generals, I offer this compromise: No military post is named for Confederate Gen. James Longstreet, who was arguably the Confederacy’s second greatest general. I speculate that Longstreet has no facility named for him because he, after the war, became a proponent of Reconstruction and a voice against the slanted “Lost Cause” view, which posited that the Civil War had been a struggle for states’ rights. In response to that view, Longstreet stated, “I never heard of any other cause of the quarrel than slavery.”
In other words, he opposed Jim Crow. In the years after the Civil War, much of the South shunned him for his acceptance of “Northern” ascendancy and for his support of Ulysses S. Grant’s presidential campaign.
In my faith tradition, the sinner who repents has more merit than the one who has not sinned. In that spirit, let us remove the other Confederate generals’ names from military posts, and let us name one for General Longstreet.
Andy Curry • Creve Coeur
