Letter: Confederate statues are like Germany honoring Hitler

US base namesakes include slaveholders, failed generals

This Nov. 5, 2009 file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas, near Killeen, Texas. As much as President Donald Trump enjoys talking about winning and winners, the Confederate generals he vows will not have their names removed from U.S. military bases were not only on the losing side of rebellion against the United States, some weren't even considered good generals. Or even good men. The 10 generals include some who made costly battlefield blunders; others mistreated captured Union soldiers, some were slaveholders, and one was linked to the Ku Klux Klan after the war. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

 Jack Plunkett

Regarding “US base namesakes include slaveholders, failed generals” (June 14): Of course, President Donald Trump said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of these bases. Trump is playing to his core supporters, many of whom refuse to accept the South’s culpability in tearing apart the Union. For an African American whose ancestors came to this country as cargo, how insulting it must be to see the names of these Confederates being honored on the gates of some of our most important military installations.

Can you imagine German citizens lauding Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels and Heinrich Himmler with statues and government buildings?

No one in the world would stand for it, nor should we acquiesce to a leader whose idea of “very fine people” includes neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Now is the time to admit our long-overdue insensitivity and honor real and appropriate heroes of our country.

Sherilyn Krell • Olivette

