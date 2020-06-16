Letter: Confederate statues are like Germany honoring Hitler

Regarding “US base namesakes include slaveholders, failed generals” (June 14): Of course, President Donald Trump said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of these bases. Trump is playing to his core supporters, many of whom refuse to accept the South’s culpability in tearing apart the Union. For an African American whose ancestors came to this country as cargo, how insulting it must be to see the names of these Confederates being honored on the gates of some of our most important military installations.
Can you imagine German citizens lauding Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels and Heinrich Himmler with statues and government buildings?
No one in the world would stand for it, nor should we acquiesce to a leader whose idea of “very fine people” includes neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Now is the time to admit our long-overdue insensitivity and honor real and appropriate heroes of our country.
Sherilyn Krell • Olivette
