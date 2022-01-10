 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Conflicting mask guidelines lead to expensive frustration
Letter: Conflicting mask guidelines lead to expensive frustration

N95 masks

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minn. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

 Nicholas Pfosi

I am a lifelong Democrat, and I am very concerned about the direction our democracy is heading. Today, I am fuming over the confusing, almost daily quality of mask mandates coming from our medical experts. First, it was any face covering you could get your hands on. Then it was a decent-quality and well-fitting cloth mask. Then it was surgical masks. Now the best protection is an N95 mask. I have a table full of all the assorted mask selections that I now guess I can just pitch because they really won't protect me. 

In shopping for the N95 masks, I see the prices and wonder how the average family can afford to virtually throw about $4 or $5 in the trash after each outing. For many of these families, this would amount to food on the table. I believe, along with the website for free testing, the government should also allow you to order a weekly supply of these masks.

Jackie Daugherty • St. Peters

