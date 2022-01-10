Letter: Conflicting mask guidelines lead to expensive frustration

I am a lifelong Democrat, and I am very concerned about the direction our democracy is heading. Today, I am fuming over the confusing, almost daily quality of mask mandates coming from our medical experts. First, it was any face covering you could get your hands on. Then it was a decent-quality and well-fitting cloth mask. Then it was surgical masks. Now the best protection is an N95 mask. I have a table full of all the assorted mask selections that I now guess I can just pitch because they really won't protect me.