Letter: Confusing mail-in ballots are difficult for many seniors

Regarding the editorial “Missouri has made voting by mail needlessly complicated. Here’s how to do it anyway." (July 16): On Election Day, I volunteered with the League of Women Voters to call voters whose ballots had been received at the Election Board but had been rejected due to errors on the back of the envelope. Hundreds of these ballots had been rejected due to the voter neglecting to sign the back of the envelope or the ballots were “mail-in” (not absentee) and they did not have the required notarization.
But mostly, rejected ballots were because the voters did not see that they needed to check the small box that verified their correct address. The print on the back of the envelope was very small and somewhat hard to read, especially for an older voter.
Voters with rejected ballots were given several options. They could: 1) Come to main office of the Board of Elections and fix the problem on their ballot. 2) They could go to a satellite office and request a new ballot. 3) They could cast a ballot in person on Election Day.
But many of the voters I called were elderly and could not pursue any of these options and so their votes were not counted.
The media should alert voters using absentee or mail-in ballots that the ballots are confusing and that voters should be sure to check the tiny address box.
No one should be disenfranchised due to a poorly designed and hard-to-read ballot.
Cathy Marek • Chesterfield
