Letter: Congress cannot be trusted to investigate the pandemic
Regarding “In time of crisis, Trump-Pelosi relationship remains broken” (April 3): I believe that the coronavirus pandemic should be examined from the onset. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced formation of a bipartisan House committee on the coronavirus crisis. I don’t think that she and fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff should be involved with this. No one would believe what Schiff says, and Pelosi cannot seem to keep politics and greed out of it. This is about people living and dying.

Citizens are now seeing exactly what Congress is made up of. I am not taking sides, as both parties are guilty. The majority of these lawmakers, in my opinion, are selfish and interested only in their gathering of personal wealth.

People in general are helping those who need help. Great ideas are popping up to help restaurant workers and others. Great people are treating patients. Great people are helping neighbors. You can help too by social distancing, staying at home as much as possible and washing your hands.

Mary Purcell Ucinski • Frontenac

