The manufactured outrage must stop if we are ever to find common ground. Those who express shock at President Donald Trump’s actions overlook that our democracy has survived presidential failings for almost 250 years and will continue to do so.
The constitutional duty of Congress is to provide oversight of the executive branch. These investigations are consistent with a long history of fact-finding committees led by both parties. Calling them “witch hunts” even after they have exposed the seedy actions of some of Trump’s associates is obviously wrong. No one should question Congress’ responsibility to investigate allegations.
If the current hearings don’t result in an impeachment or conviction and Congress continues to do its job, there will likely be further probes. That’s not, as several Republicans assert, “trying to overturn the 2016 election” any more than the Missouri Legislature forcing Eric Greitens out or St. Louis County Council members engineering Steve Stenger’s indictment to remove him. Rather than trying to kill the messenger (Congress and witnesses), perhaps intransigent critics should focus their energy on amending the Constitution to remove mention of oversight, emoluments or accepting foreign gifts. That would remove areas of conflict.
John McDonald • Ferguson