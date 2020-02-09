Letter: Congress missed the boat by not censuring Trump

Many of us have heard and watched as President Donald Trump and his champions denigrated our Constitution, mocked those we have elected to represent us and belittled our country in the eyes of our strongest allies. We watched in dismay as the Senate acquitted him of articles of impeachment.
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee admitted that Trump’s actions were inappropriate, yet he still voted to acquit.
Congress should have considered another option: A joint resolution introduced, debated and approved by both houses of Congress that would have censured Trump. If acted upon, censure would at least reprimand the president for his inappropriate behavior and give some semblance of confronting his many wrongs.
As surely as day follows night, Trump’s future behavior will put the U.S. at risk of catastrophic dangers, including war. Congressional leaders should have admonished this man before the situation worsens.
Jo Ann Litto • Oakville