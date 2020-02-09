Letter: Congress missed the boat by not censuring Trump
0 comments

Letter: Congress missed the boat by not censuring Trump

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Trump airs impeachment gripes while pushing economic agenda

President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit, at Central Piedmont Community College, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Many of us have heard and watched as President Donald Trump and his champions denigrated our Constitution, mocked those we have elected to represent us and belittled our country in the eyes of our strongest allies. We watched in dismay as the Senate acquitted him of articles of impeachment.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee admitted that Trump’s actions were inappropriate, yet he still voted to acquit.

Congress should have considered another option: A joint resolution introduced, debated and approved by both houses of Congress that would have censured Trump. If acted upon, censure would at least reprimand the president for his inappropriate behavior and give some semblance of confronting his many wrongs.

As surely as day follows night, Trump’s future behavior will put the U.S. at risk of catastrophic dangers, including war. Congressional leaders should have admonished this man before the situation worsens.

Jo Ann Litto • Oakville

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports