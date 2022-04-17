Letter: Congress must extend program to prevent child hunger

Regarding “Millions of kids face risk of hunger if Congress doesn’t extend pandemic school lunch waivers” (March 9): Without swift action from Congress, children in Missouri are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and many more next school year. That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire and, so far, Congress has failed to authorize the Department of Agriculture to extend them. These waivers allow schools and community organizations to serve meals in ways that work best while grappling with supply-chain disruptions, rising food prices and staffing shortages.

Without flexibility from the waivers, many schools will be unable to open summer meal sites. Children in rural communities will be at particular risk.

School food budgets, already taking a hit from rising food costs, could go deeper into the red because of decreased reimbursements. Schools also could face financial penalties for not meeting federal nutrition requirements if certain products aren’t available due to supply-chain issues.

Congress and the White House must work together to fix this instead of pulling the rug out from under kids. Missouri’s delegation must not fail the one in six kids facing hunger in Missouri.

Kristen Dunphey • Portland, Maine