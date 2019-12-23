Letter: Congress needs to continue investigation of Trump

As president, Donald Trump has engaged in conduct that would have been judged criminal by any past American president. Trump has admitted fraud pertaining to Trump University. We've learned of payoffs to past mistresses for silence, offers of presidential pardons for silence, fraud pertaining to Trump’s charity foundation, obstruction of the Mueller probe, and new accusations of past sexual misconduct.
These might not be criminal, but they rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. I would list Trump’s misappropriation of federal funds to build his wall, his purposeful neglect of Puerto Rico’s devastation following hurricane Maria, emoluments violations, and his immigration policy of orphaning children who have the gall to request asylum from harm.
But this presidential impeachment isn’t an accumulation of past grievances, nor is it political retribution. Trump attempted to extort help from our ally, Ukraine, involving investigations to be used for political advantage in the 2020 presidential election. He sought to use congressionally appropriated funds as leverage. He elevated his own personal political interests above American national security. Trump’s scheme was to use foreign interference to cheat to win his reelection. In furtherance of that scheme, Trump fired his ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. President Trump abused his presidential power and stonewalled Congress' constitutional oversight powers.
I expect my two Republican senators and my Republican representative, Ann Wagner, will choose their party’s continued power over our Constitution. This Senate will not remove President Trump. But to Congress, please continue to investigate. When Trump cheats again, breaks the law again and corrupts the Constitution again, impeach him again.
N. Timothy Smith • Webster Groves