Letter: Congress needs to curb rising credit card swipe fees

Regarding “Missouri’s gas tax going up again Friday as hike in Illinois suspended for 6 months” (June 30): The rising price of consumer goods is forcing many Missourians to make tough choices. However something else is adding to higher prices — rising credit card swipe fees.

When we check out with a credit card, businesses are charged an additional fee that is a percentage of the total purchase transaction. Known as swipe fees, they often force merchants to raise prices to ensure profit margins. Visa and Mastercard hold nearly 80% of the credit card market share and they use this duopoly to raise these rates indiscriminately. While Missourians struggle to buy gas or groceries, Visa executives gloat on earnings calls about how they benefit from inflation.

In defiance of an April congressional letter, both companies raised swipe fee rates again. It is very important that our lawmakers find solutions to correct this market failure. We need more competition in the credit card industry to ensure swipe fees are set fairly. The Senate Judiciary Committee recently held a hearing addressing these concerns, and I hope Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, a member of the committee, will continue the momentum and work with their colleagues.

Maryann Manion • University City