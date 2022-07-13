 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congress needs to curb rising credit card swipe fees

  • 0
Holiday Travel

A woman checks her credit cards at a gas station in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, June 30, 2022.in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, June 30, 2022. U.S consumers have so far defied higher prices for gas, food, and rent and have been spending more in 2022, providing crucial support to the economy.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

Regarding “Missouri’s gas tax going up again Friday as hike in Illinois suspended for 6 months” (June 30): The rising price of consumer goods is forcing many Missourians to make tough choices. However something else is adding to higher prices — rising credit card swipe fees.

When we check out with a credit card, businesses are charged an additional fee that is a percentage of the total purchase transaction. Known as swipe fees, they often force merchants to raise prices to ensure profit margins. Visa and Mastercard hold nearly 80% of the credit card market share and they use this duopoly to raise these rates indiscriminately. While Missourians struggle to buy gas or groceries, Visa executives gloat on earnings calls about how they benefit from inflation.

In defiance of an April congressional letter, both companies raised swipe fee rates again. It is very important that our lawmakers find solutions to correct this market failure. We need more competition in the credit card industry to ensure swipe fees are set fairly. The Senate Judiciary Committee recently held a hearing addressing these concerns, and I hope Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, a member of the committee, will continue the momentum and work with their colleagues.

People are also reading…

Maryann Manion • University City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News