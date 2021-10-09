 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress should cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs
Letter: Congress should cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs

Ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices under pressure

Retiree Donna Weiner shows some of the daily prescription medications that she needs and pays over $6,000 a year through a Medicare prescription drug plan at her home, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Longwood, Fla. Weiner supports giving Medicare authority to negotiate drug prices. Negotiating Medicare drug prices is the linchpin of President Joe Biden's ambitious health care agenda. Not only would consumers see lower costs, but savings would be plowed into other priorities such as dental coverage for retirees and lower premiums for people with plans under the Obama-era health law. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

Regarding “Ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices under pressure” (Oct. 6): According to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, reducing prescription drug prices is a top priority for most Americans. And that isn’t surprising. Too many patients struggle to afford the medications they need. However, I strongly disapprove of Congress’s current attempts to combat this issue by focusing on Medicare negotiations between the government and pharmaceutical companies. I think this move could limit patients’ access to medicines.

For me, the issue of fewer treatment options hits very close to home. My father is a Medicare recipient, and I serve as his primary caregiver. Time and again, his Medicare Part D coverage has been a lifesaver and has allowed us to get the prescriptions that work for him to stay healthy.

I think we need to find a way to reduce prescription costs for patients, but government negotiations with drug providers are not the answer. Congress should consider capping annual out-of-pocket costs. This way, patients would be protected from high costs while still having ample medication and treatment options.

Linda Ragsdale • O’Fallon, Mo.

