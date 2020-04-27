Letter: Congress should have removed Trump before crisis


This is the fault of Congress. The voters elected members to vote on what was in the best interests of the people, the good of the whole and to protect us. They knew President Donald Trump was inept and unable to lead in a crisis situation. And now we’re in one, causing the death of innocent Americans.

Members of Congress knew what it takes to be a good leader, and Trump has proven to be a disaster to all of us from the beginning. He lies, name calls, degrades others, blames others and disrespects our allies while praising world dictators. His supporters in Congress had to make excuses for a man who operates under his own craziness every day. They had a chance to remove this inept person before the coronavirus crisis hit, and they didn’t.

I believe they knew better and did not act. Instead, they drank the Trump Kool-Aid and so now the rest of us must suffer.

Mary Ellen Ogrodowski • St. Ann

