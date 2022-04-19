Letter: Congressional districts serve voters, not lawmakers

Regarding “Republicans head to court to break gridlock over Missouri’s congressional map” (April 1): The two major political parties have forgotten that voting districts are for us, the people, and not for them. We are each “endowed” by the Constitution with rights, some of which we give to governmental bodies so they can act on our behalf.

The concept of equal-sized voting districts is to have each of our votes carry an equal weight in Congress, legislatures and municipalities. Voting districts should be based on common issues needing to be addressed, not on preferences for political party voting. Carving out a voting district that runs from northern Missouri to southwestern Missouri, with the extremities hundreds of miles apart, may be good for political gain, but perhaps not so good for actually solving community problems.

I strongly suspect that committees made up of geographers, agriculturalists, scientists and urban planners can do a better job of creating voting districts than politicians with a vested interest in consolidating party power.

Klaus Illian • Manchester