Letter: Conscript an immune army to combat a pandemic
0 comments

Letter: Conscript an immune army to combat a pandemic

  • 0
Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months
Agency: 2nd US case of person who got virus from community

Eugenia Kendall, right, wears a mask outside of the Vacaville City Hall while standing with her husband, Ivan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Vacaville, Calif. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case of coronavirus in Solano County, California. It's believed to be the first case in the U.S. of someone who has not traveled abroad or been in close contact with someone who has. Eugenia Kendall says she wears a mask because her immune system has been weakened from the chemotherapy she receives for ovarian cancer. Ivan Kendall says the they are not paranoid, just being practical. (AP Photo/Don Thompson)

 Don Thompson

Regarding “Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case” (Feb. 27): One of the scariest things about the imminent arrival of Coronavirus COVID-19 is that none of us are likely to voluntarily implement recommended cautions and restrictions to any truly effective degree.

Since it is inevitable that we will endure such invasions, it seems to me to be time, under Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, for Congress to institute the conscription of any and all survivors of a pandemic outbreak, as a newly immune army of workers to be employed however deemed prudent to combat the disease. I can think of no other singular action of government which could both impress on its population the voluntary need of recommended preventative measures, and at the same time, equip the population with adequate response to such an “invasion” until it is otherwise remedied.

Doug Corey • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports