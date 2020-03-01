Letter: Conscript an immune army to combat a pandemic

Regarding “Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case” (Feb. 27): One of the scariest things about the imminent arrival of Coronavirus COVID-19 is that none of us are likely to voluntarily implement recommended cautions and restrictions to any truly effective degree.
Since it is inevitable that we will endure such invasions, it seems to me to be time, under Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, for Congress to institute the conscription of any and all survivors of a pandemic outbreak, as a newly immune army of workers to be employed however deemed prudent to combat the disease. I can think of no other singular action of government which could both impress on its population the voluntary need of recommended preventative measures, and at the same time, equip the population with adequate response to such an “invasion” until it is otherwise remedied.
Doug Corey • St. Louis