Letter: Conservation Commission is OK without being expanded

Regarding “Controversial changes to Conservation Commission approved by House committee” (March 8): Missouri has a distinguished Conservation Commission and is the envy of virtually all other states. The commission’s policies are based on intensive research, data and science. Decisions and regulation updates always include input from land owners, farmers, hunters, fishermen and environmentalists, as well as many local jurisdictions and municipalities.

The key to its success was the foresight of Missourians to make this commission independent, not political. Decisions are made for the long-term good of Missouri, not due to political whims and special interest groups. The move by some lawmakers, driven in part by their personal disagreements on minor issues, would undermine the Missouri Department of Conservation’s ability to function in the best interests of the state.